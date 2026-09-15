Came through roof, stayed 8 hours: How masked man stole Rs 14-crore gold in Mathura

Around 9.30 pm on Sunday, a lone figure dressed in black snuck into a jewellery shop in Mathura through the roof. He remained inside for nearly eight hours.

By the time he slipped out at 5.30 am, more than 10 kg of gold worth Rs 14 crore and nearly Rs 14 lakh in cash were gone — along with the shop’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

Mathura police are now trying to identify the masked man who allegedly carried out the heist at the shop in Kosi Kalan.

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The thief’s movements after the break-in have been pieced together from CCTV cameras outside the shop. Police suspect the crime may have involved an insider and have zeroed in on a former employee, sources said.