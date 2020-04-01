Mathura jail defers release of five Bangladeshis

On March 27, the state government had also decided to release 11,000 prisoners in 71 jails across the state as part of its efforts to decongest prisons amid the pandemic. (Representational Image) On March 27, the state government had also decided to release 11,000 prisoners in 71 jails across the state as part of its efforts to decongest prisons amid the pandemic. (Representational Image)

THE REPERCUSSIONS of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to be felt across the state on Tuesday, a week after the restrictions were put in place.

The lockdown has impeded the release of five Bangladeshis from a jail in Mathura district even though they have served out their sentence. They had been convicted under the Foreigners Act.

The jail administration on Tuesday said it could not make arrangements to take the five to the Bangladesh border. “The jail term of all five persons, including women, was over on March 27,” added Jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitrey. “Since they could not be taken to West Bengal for their deportation because of the lockdown, they have been kept in jail on district magistrate’s directive.”

Till now, 5,468 people facing trial have been released on interim bail. These people are accused of offences that carry a maximum seven-year term. The government has also decided to temporarily release a number of convicted prisoners sentenced to less than seven years in prison, but none of them have been let out yet.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly Secretariat extended its shutdown period till April 14 because of the lockdown. “On the directives of the UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, the Assembly Secretariat was closed on March 23 till March 31. Due to the countrywide lockdown, it will remain closed till April 14,” said Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey.

The state, where COVID-19 has infected 103 people, first responders have been at the forefront of efforts to contain the spread of the disease. However, not all of them are happy with the government.

Earlier in the evening, when reports emerged of a few ambulance service workers in Amethi district threatening to go on strike over unpaid salaries, the government quickly assured them they would receive the money.

“The Chief Minister has directed that salaries of drivers of 102, 108 ambulance service or any other workers, whose salaries or honorarium are held up, be paid soon so that they do not face any problems,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

A senior office bearer of an organisation of ambulance drivers, Hanuman Pandey, said 16,000 drivers were already on strike. However, Awasthi assured that the Yogi Adityanath administration was already working to redress their problems.

“They have been told that their problems will be resolved at the earliest, and their interests will be looked into,” added the official. “This is an emergency situation, and going on a strike at this juncture is illegal. The issue has been resolved.”

