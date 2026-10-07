Mathura gurukul students went inside water tank after foul smell, 4 dead

The SSP said the students initially tried to get rid of the smell by removing the small amount of water inside the tank with a bucket. (representational image)

Four students died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas inside an unused water tank at a gurukul in Mathura’s Vrindavan late Tuesday night, when a group of students went into the tank to investigate a foul smell, police said.

Two owners of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Gurkulam have been taken into custody.

The incident came to light after 11.30 pm. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shlok Kumar, told The Indian Express that preliminary investigation so far has revealed that a group of students were cooking food on the ground floor of the ashram when a foul smell wafted out of the water tank nearby.