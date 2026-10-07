Mathura gurukul students went inside water tank after foul smell, 4 dead

Four students died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas inside an unused water tank at a gurukul in Mathura’s Vrindavan late Tuesday night, when a group of students went into the tank to investigate a foul smell, police said.
Two owners of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Gurkulam have been taken into custody.
The incident came to light after 11.30 pm. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shlok Kumar, told The Indian Express that preliminary investigation so far has revealed that a group of students were cooking food on the ground floor of the ashram when a foul smell wafted out of the water tank nearby.
The water tank, about 15 ft deep, was unused and was covered with a concrete lid.
The SSP said the students initially tried to get rid of the smell by removing the small amount of water inside the tank with a bucket.
One of the students then volunteered to go inside. He climbed down the stairs built into the tank but did not return or respond when the other students called out to him. Four others went down one after another in an attempt to bring him out.
All of them fell unconscious, causing panic among other students waiting outside. Staff members and local residents then pulled all five students out of the tank, the SSP said.
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A police team had rushed to the gurukul by then. Policemen tried performing CPR and gave first aid to the students, but it did not help; they were all rushed to the hospital.
Four of the students — Manu Katare, 21, of Jabalpur; Vishu and Aryan, 18, of Meerut and Kaushambi; and Devansh, 17, of Vidisha — died during treatment in the early hours of Wednesday. The fifth student survived and is currently stable, Kumar said.
SSP Kumar said they are waiting for families of the victims to file a complaint so they can register a case.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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