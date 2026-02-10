A video message, scribbles on a wall — Mathura farmer left four ‘notes’. Hours later, he and his family were dead

It was the farmer’s brother, living next door, who found the five bodies. How did they die?

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 10:50 PM IST
farmer suicideScreengrab from the purported video message left by the farmer, Manish Kumar. (Express Photo/ Image enhanced using Google Gemini)
On Tuesday morning, a farmer, his wife and their three young children were found dead at their home in Mathura’s Khapparpur village.

Police were alerted and a team rushed to the house to find a grisly scene. The bodies were in one room: the farmer, Manish Kumar (37), had a burn mark on his hand and was clutching an electric wire. His wife, Seema (31), had a head injury caused by a blunt object while the children, aged 3, 5 and 7, bore strangulation marks on their necks, police said.

Then, police said, they found the messages — four ‘suicide notes’ scribbled on a wall, written in a diary and on loose sheets of paper, and recorded in a video.

Police now suspect Manish allegedly killed his family before electrocuting himself.

Police said it was Manish’s brother, Vijendra, who found the bodies. Vijendra, who lived next door, knocked on his brother’s door but received no response. Fearing the worst, he climbed over the boundary wall and entered the house, where he discovered the tragic scene.

In all the notes, police said the farmer claimed he had taken the extreme step on his own and that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Also Read | Express View on suicide prevention: Pull back from the edge

On a wall, Manish had purportedly written: ‘Mai Manish aur Seema apni marzi sey marey hai. Police kisi ko paresh nahi karey (I, Manish and Seema have died by our own choice. Police should not harass anyone).”

He purportedly repeated the same message in a video, saying, ‘… Hum bahut pareshan they apne dukho se (We were deeply troubled by our sorrows).” He also referred to a plot of land he had sold recently, saying he was not accusing the person who bought it either.

Story continues below this ad

During their inquiry, police discovered that this video message was recorded around 4 am, possibly filmed by Manish after he allegedly killed his family.

Manish and Seema had been married for eight years. Police officers said preliminary investigation suggests the farmer may have been suffering from depression, which could have driven him to take the extreme step. Police also said the family was not facing any financial difficulties or other external pressures.

Police said Manish had also been in contact with a local tantrik over the past few days and had last spoken to him on January 18.

“We are yet to receive the post-mortem report, which will help clarify the exact cause of death,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, Shlok Kumar. He added that further action will be taken based on the findings of the medical examination and the ongoing inquiry.

Story continues below this ad

“We are are also closely analysing the suicide notes found,” the SSP added.

