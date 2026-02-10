A video message, scribbles on a wall — Mathura farmer left four ‘notes’. Hours later, he and his family were dead

Screengrab from the purported video message left by the farmer, Manish Kumar. (Express Photo/ Image enhanced using Google Gemini)

On Tuesday morning, a farmer, his wife and their three young children were found dead at their home in Mathura’s Khapparpur village.

Police were alerted and a team rushed to the house to find a grisly scene. The bodies were in one room: the farmer, Manish Kumar (37), had a burn mark on his hand and was clutching an electric wire. His wife, Seema (31), had a head injury caused by a blunt object while the children, aged 3, 5 and 7, bore strangulation marks on their necks, police said.

Then, police said, they found the messages — four ‘suicide notes’ scribbled on a wall, written in a diary and on loose sheets of paper, and recorded in a video.