Mathura: After dogs kill 7-year-old girl, authorities call for vigilance

Following the death of a seven-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Barsana area of Mathura, the police and the district administration have issued an alert to the departments concerned and asked the villagers to stay vigilant.

Earlier on Monday, Devika of Pisawa village was killed by a pack of around five to six stray dogs when she was on her way to a field. The girl had suffered several bite injuries all over her body and she later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

“After the death of the girl, we have issued alert to all the departments concerned including the Nagar Panchayat and the forest department. The departments will now catch the stray dogs. We have also asked the locals of Pisawa and surrounding villages to stay vigilant. This was an isolated incident in the area and we are taking all steps to avoid any such similar incident in the future,” said SP (Crime) Ashok Kumar Meena.

Last year, close to 20 children and elderly people were killed by a pack of stray dogs in Sitapur in a period of around three months. An Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) report had then blamed “intense animal-human conflict due to hunger” following the closure of abattoirs for the dog attacks in the district.