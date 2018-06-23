Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mathura: 20 govt school principals suspended for furnishing fake appointment letters

The arrested persons included teachers, who joined on fake appointment letters, a clerk posted at Basic Shiksha office in Mathura and also a middle man.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 23, 2018 5:00:04 am

Twenty principals of government schools in Mathura have been suspended for allegedly allowing over 100 teachers to join on the basis of fake appointment letters. The teachers joined between December, 2017 and May, 2018.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Mathura, Chandra Shekhar said that during an inquiry into the matter, it was found that 108 teachers had joined different government schools in Mathura after furnishing fake appointment letters.

“On the basis of the inquiry report, principals of 20 government schools, where those teachers had joined have been suspended. Legal action will also be taken against the principles soon,” he said, adding that action was taken on the direction of the state government.

Director, Basic Education, Dr Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said, former BSA of Mathura Sanjeev Kumar Singh and four block education officers have already been suspended in this regard. UP’s Special Task Force had on Wednesday arrested 16 persons for alleged anomalies in recruitment of teachers on fake appointment letters in government schools in Mathura.

