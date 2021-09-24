Math to name Mahant Giri’s successor if ‘suicide note’ is fake: Niranjani Akhara

Suspecting a conspiracy in the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of the Niranjani Akhara and other saints on Thursday said the appointment of his successor as the mahant of Baghambari Gaddi Math and Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation. They said if the purported suicide note is deemed fake, the Math members will collectively name his successor.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was also the secretary of Niranjani Akhara, was found hanging at Baghambari Math on Monday. Police said they found a seven-page ‘suicide note’ in which the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) held his disciple and yoga guru Anand Giri, along with two others, responsible for his death. The note also mentioned that his disciple Balbeer Giri will be his successor.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Kailashanand Giri said the state government has already recommended a CBI probe and they hope the Centre will agree to the same. He, however, termed the suicide note as a ‘conspiracy’.

“We are shocked by the death of Mahant Narendra Giriji under suspicious circumstances. It is a great loss for us. The post of Baghambari Gaddi Mahant was a very personal one and Narendra Giriji mentioned Balbeer Giri as his successor in the purported suicide note. He also mentioned that there is also a registered will that he made, but we have not seen it yet. If the letter is found to be genuine then, it’s all well and good. If it isn’t, we all will sit together and appoint an able successor,” Acharya Kailashanand Giri said.

“It will all depend on the findings of the CBI probe. However, I wish to add that we believe that the purported suicide note is forged. Today, we were told that Mahant Narendra Giriji cleared his Class 10 exam. I knew him for over two decades and he always told me he was illiterate. I never saw him writing even two lines, and such a person penning eight pages seems impossible…” he added.

He added that there will be no issues around the appointment of Balbeer Giri as the successor if the ‘suicide note’ is determined to be genuine.

On Wednesday, the state recommended a CBI probe into Narendra Giri’s death. The announcement came on a day, police arrested three people on the charge of abetment to suicide.