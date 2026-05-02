‘Unfair’: LoP Pandey writes to CM Yogi over disparity in fund allocation to BJP, Opposition MLAs

Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging unequal allocation of funds between MLAs of the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties under the state government’s Twarit Arthik Vikas Yojana (Accelerated Economic Development Plan) and sought parity in awarding the grants.

In the letter dated April 29, Pandey said while MLAs from the ruling party have been allocated up to Rs 5 crore each for road construction works, those from the Opposition parties have received only Rs 1 crore each.

Calling the allocations unfair, Pandey argued that balanced development requires equal attention to all constituencies. “Keval ek party ke vidhayakon ke kshetra ke vikas se pradesh viksit nahi ho sakta (the state cannot develop if only constituencies of one party are prioritised),” he said.