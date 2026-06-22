Massive fire at Lucknow coaching centre, man seen jumping off building to escape

A massive fire destroyed a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out from a coaching centre in the building and people were feared trapped, news agency PTI reported. There is no confirmation on casualties so far from the police.

#WATCH | Lucknow fire incident | An eyewitness, Aman, says, “There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously… pic.twitter.com/bIpJPxJYUB — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

The fire department received information about the blaze around 3 pm from the building located on Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, officials said.

A fire department official said 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service to control the blaze.

As per ANI, an eyewitness, Aman, said, “There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved five-six people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building…”

Police later said the fire was doused.

As per PTI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire and directed officials to reach the spot immediately.

He instructed authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and maintain the highest level of vigilance.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “We have learned that there is currently no one on the top floor. Fire brigade personnel have broken through a wall on the first floor to gain entry. There is heavy smoke. A room-by-room search operation is underway. Our priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of all the children; the administration and medical teams have all been placed on high alert. Ambulances are on-site, and we have summoned doctors to the location. Arrangements have also been made right here to provide immediate first aid to any child who might need it.”