Massive ‘economic storm’ is coming: Rahul Gandhi’s warning in Rae Bareli

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Tuesday warned that the country was heading towards a massive economic crisis that would severely impact Uttar Pradesh’s youth, farmers, labourers and small businessmen.
The Congress MP, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, Rae Bareli, and Amethi, claimed that global tensions, especially the Iran vs US-Israel conflict and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, could trigger an unprecedented rise in fuel prices, inflation and shortages.
Addressing a public gathering in Bachhrawan, he said, “Very difficult times are coming… For months I have been warning that an economic storm is approaching. People are going to suffer a massive blow and inflation will shoot through the roof.”
Attacking the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul alleged that the Modi government had weakened the common man while helping select industrialists.
“Over the last 10 years, the money that belonged to the people, farmers and labourers has been taken away by Modi and handed over to two billionaires — Ambani and Adani,” he alleged.
The Congress MP warned that the coming crisis would not affect the rich, but would directly hit ordinary Indians. “Who will suffer? Not Adani and Ambani. They will remain safe in their palaces. The blow will hit India’s farmers, labourers, youth and small traders,” he added.
Gandhi, who was Bachhrawan to inaugurate a baraat ghar (wedding hall), linked the expected economic troubles to the global oil supply chain.
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“… Hormuz is the route through which much of the world’s oil passes. Now the world is heading towards shortages of oil, diesel and fertilisers,” he said.
The Congress leader also took a swipe at PM Modi’s foreign visits despite his austerity push. “We keep asking Narendra Modi to protect workers… but he goes abroad and talks about helping Adani,” he claimed.
With months to go for the UP Assembly polls, he rekindled the Gandhi family’s ‘Dil ka Rishta (connection of the heart)’ with Rae Bareli and promised to visit local residents for weddings.
Highlighting the Gandhi family’s long-standing political connection with the constituency, Gandhi said, “We share a bond of love and emotion… Priyanka, me, my mother, father and grandmother — all share a deep connection with you.”
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He urged the people to become “politically aware”, claiming that inflation and economic pressure on ordinary citizens would continue unless there is a change in government.
He also pointed to the BJP government’s handling of demonetisation and Covid management and alleged, “Whatever was in your pockets was snatched away through demonetisation. During Covid, labourers and farmers were forced to walk thousands of kilometres.”
The Indian Express had reported how Gandhi’s two-day visit to his family strongholds is being viewed by the Congress as the party’s beginning of its groundwork for the 2027 polls.
Within the Congress, the visit is being seen as politically significant, with leaders saying the message Gandhi delivers from the family bastions could help shape the party’s strategy ahead of the polls.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More