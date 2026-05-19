Massive ‘economic storm’ is coming: Rahul Gandhi’s warning in Rae Bareli

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being greeted by supporters during the 'Gram Vikas Samvad' programme, at Bachhrawan, in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Tuesday warned that the country was heading towards a massive economic crisis that would severely impact Uttar Pradesh’s youth, farmers, labourers and small businessmen.

The Congress MP, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, Rae Bareli, and Amethi, claimed that global tensions, especially the Iran vs US-Israel conflict and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, could trigger an unprecedented rise in fuel prices, inflation and shortages.

Addressing a public gathering in Bachhrawan, he said, “Very difficult times are coming… For months I have been warning that an economic storm is approaching. People are going to suffer a massive blow and inflation will shoot through the roof.”