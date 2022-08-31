scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

‘Mass namaz’ at Moradabad homes: Police expunge FIR

On August 24, police registered an FIR against 16 named individuals and 10 unnamed others on a complaint filed by one Chandra Pal Singh, who had alleged that people belonging to the Muslim community held namaz at two houses despite objection from the villagers, leading to tension in the village over the issue.

Moradabad police on Monday said they have expunged the FIR that was filed against 26 people for offering mass namaz at two houses in Dulehpur village of the district, saying their investigation “found nothing objectionable”.

The FIR was lodged at Chhajlet police station under IPC Section 505(2) (public mischief in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship). However, no one was arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Moradabad) SP Meena on Tuesday said: “Complainant Chandra Pal and others had got an FIR registered at Chhajlet Police Station against the offering of mass namaz… During our investigation, we found that there was nothing objectionable, and therefore the FIR has been expunged.”

“Since allegations made in the FIR could not be established during the investigation, it has been expunged,” said SP (Moradabad) Hemant Kutiyal.

Notably, Moradabad police in a statement had earlier said that people offering namaz together at homes in Dulehpur village, where there is no mosque, could be dangerous to the peace and amity in the village.

Following the registration of the FIR, a heavy police force was deployed in the village.

Leaders of parties like the AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and National Conference had condemned the police action.

After the FIR was withdrawn, the AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Fair and timely decision. It is expected that the UP Police will stop registering illegal FIRs under the pressure of the mob. Hope people will now be able to offer namaz in their homes without any hassle.”

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hassan had said he visited the village and found all were availing their rights legally and communal harmony existed in the village.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:12:34 am
