Wearing of masks no longer mandatory in Uttar Pradesh as Covid cases plunge

Wearing of masks would not be mandatory in Uttar Pradesh starting April 1. The BJP-led government has decided not to extend the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 2020. The Act has been implemented in the state since May 2020 and was being extended every three months.

As a result, not wearing a mask would no longer be a punishable offence.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary in the medical and health department of the state government, said, “The public health and epidemic act provisions were in place till March 31 and taking into consideration the present scenario, it has been decided not to extend it further. This means that not wearing mask would not be a punishable offence any longer.”

However, he added, “Even though it would be voluntary, but we would make an appeal to public and even though it is no longer going to be a punishable offence, they should still wear masks and try to carry on social distancing as precautionary measures.”

At the time of the imposition of the Act in 2020, the fine for not wearing masks was Rs 100, later hiked to Rs 500 and further increased to Rs 1000 during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021.

During a Covid review meeting on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the virus was under control in one of the biggest states of the country. He credited a “4T” formula for the same i.e. trace, testing, treat and “tika” (vaccination). Over 10.81 crore people have undergone testing since the start of the pandemic while over 30 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

In the past 24 hours in UP, around 1.2 lakh people had been tested out of which there were 50 positive cases. The active case count stood at 390.