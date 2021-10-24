Marking SP as rival no. 1, Yogi Adityanath calls it Kalyug avatar, Ram-drohi

Indicating that Samajwadi Party (SP) is the main opposition to BJP in next year’s Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the party on Saturday, calling it a “kalyug avatar” of the Mahabharat. He said riots took place in every district of the state under the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, and that Hindus were harassed under that regime.

Adityanath’s attack on the SP comes days after the Prime Minister, during an address in Kushinagar, also took on the party.

Accusing opposition parties in UP of being against Lord Ram, Adityanath said such “Ram-drohis” not only harmed the faith but also “disturbed the social fabric, harmed development and threw the state in the fire of riots” under their government. “Those who are not the well-wisher of Lord Ram can never be your well-wisher,” he said.

Addressing a Samajik Patinidhi Sammalean for Vishwakarma Samaj, organised by BJP, Adityanath said, “Maintaining distance from Ram-drohis who shield terrorists, embrace rioters, tear the social fabric,would be better for your present, and also for the future of your coming generations.”

Without naming the SP, or its leaders, he alleged that during 2012-17, an “entire family” was involved in plundering. “They had all the relations of Mahabharat — chacha, maama, naana, bhatija (uncles, grandfather, nephews, etc). They all reminded of the relations of Mahabharat.”

He said, “Mahabharat ka drishya agar dekhna thha toh 12 se 17 (2012 to 2017) ke beech me jo sarkar pradesh me thhi uska who jeevant kalyugi avatar thhi (the government between 2012 and 2017 was a live demonstration of the kalyug avatar of Mahabharat).”

Adityanath maintained that riots occurred in every district of UP in that period, and that Hindus were harassed. “If Hindus went to lodge a complaint, they themselves were booked m(in some case),” he said, adding that no one can dare get involved in riots under the present government.

“At that time (2012-17), riots occurred before your festivals — before Holi, Rakshbandhan, Vijaya Dashami, Deepawali, Janmashtmi, Shivratri, Ramnavmi. No one could celebrate festivals because curfew was imposed by that time,” he claimed.

“Everyone lived in fear, under the shadow of curfew; they could not celebrate festivals.”

“Aur doosri taraf yeh log jaate thhey badi besharmi ke saath gol topi pehan karke; pradesh ki janata ko apmanit karne ka karya bhi karte thhey (on the other hand, those people went around shamelessly, wearing skull caps to insult people of the state),” Adityanath said.

Adityanath also said that BJP protected the setu-bandh (Ram Setu) — built by sons of Lord Vishwakarma (Nal and Neel) — while the Congress, the SP and the BSP made efforts in 2005 to harm setu-bandh.

Adityanath was referring to the Sethusamudram shipping canal project controversy.