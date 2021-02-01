scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Manvendra Singh appointed protem chairperson of Legislative Council

Manvendra Singh, who is a veteran BJP leader, belongs to Bundelkhand region and has served as deputy chairman of the Legislative Council as well as protem speaker in the past.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | February 1, 2021 2:30:12 am
BJP leader Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Samajwadi Party, Anandiben, Bundelkhand region, lucknow news, indian expressBJP leader Kunwar Manvendra Singh. (Facebook)

A day after the term of the sitting chairman of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council ended, senior BJP leader Kunwar Manvendra Singh took over as protem chairman. The move comes a day after Samajwadi Party delegation met Governor Anandiben demanding that election be held to choose the new chairman of the Council.

It is to be noted that the Samajwadi Party has a majority in the Upper House.

Manvendra Singh, who is a veteran BJP leader, belongs to Bundelkhand region and has served as deputy chairman of the Legislative Council as well as protem speaker in the past.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Soon after taking oath as the protem chairman at Raj Bhavan, Singh told mediapersons, “I have served the House in this role in the past too. The selection of protem chairman is done in this manner only.”

Ramesh Yadav, whose term ended on January 30, was not nominated by the Samajwadi Party in the recently held MLC elections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement