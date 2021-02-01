Manvendra Singh appointed protem chairperson of Legislative Council

A day after the term of the sitting chairman of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council ended, senior BJP leader Kunwar Manvendra Singh took over as protem chairman. The move comes a day after Samajwadi Party delegation met Governor Anandiben demanding that election be held to choose the new chairman of the Council.

It is to be noted that the Samajwadi Party has a majority in the Upper House.

Manvendra Singh, who is a veteran BJP leader, belongs to Bundelkhand region and has served as deputy chairman of the Legislative Council as well as protem speaker in the past.

Soon after taking oath as the protem chairman at Raj Bhavan, Singh told mediapersons, “I have served the House in this role in the past too. The selection of protem chairman is done in this manner only.”

Ramesh Yadav, whose term ended on January 30, was not nominated by the Samajwadi Party in the recently held MLC elections.