Man, woman beaten to death over affair, four of her family held, says UP Police

Four people of a family were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man and a woman (20) late on Saturday night as her family objected to her having a relationship with a married man in Saadatganj police station area here.

The arrested people have been identified as her uncle Suleiman (55), father Mohammad Usman (52), brother Mohammad Danish (22) and cousin Ranu (30).

ACP Anil Kumar Yadav said, “A man named Abdul Malik (32), who was married and had four children, was having an affair with Sufia (20). The two were neighbours in Mansoornagar area under Saadatganj police station. She was unmarried and her family objected to the affair.”

“On Saturday night, the woman left the house to meet Malik. When she returned after meeting him, her family started beating her up outside the house. Their houses are around 100 metres apart. Malik then called his friend to help her, but when he came, he was hit with a stick, forcing him to leave the spot. When Malik tried to intervene, he and the woman were beaten to death. They were hit with sticks and stones, and died due to head injuries,” said Yadav.

Police said that they were alerted by the Malik’s friend. The duo was sent to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

On a complaint by Malik’s father Karim, a case has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“The man was buried after a postmortem was done, while the woman’s postmortem is still being done,” said police.

