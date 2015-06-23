‘Man who failed to qualify as principal, now appoints principals in UP colleges’

A person who allegedly failed to qualify for the post of principal in a post-graduate (PG) college in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago, now heads the commission that appoints principals to both the PG and under-graduate colleges in the state.

A teachers’ association has moved the Allahabad High Court demanding immediate removal of Ramvir Singh Yadav from the post of member-cum-officiating chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC).

The court has now directed the Principal Secretary (Higher Education) to remove Yadav from the post if the allegations against him are found to be true.

A Division Bench of Justices Arun Tandon and Sunita Agarwal passed the order on June 19, while hearing the PIL filed by Gorakhpur Affiliated Colleges and Teachers’ Association, through their counsel Alok Mishra.

“Can a person who himself was unsuccessful before the same commission become its chairman,” the bench asked before listing the matter for further hearing on July 21.

The petition alleges that Yadav had failed to qualify for the post of principal of a post-graduate college after appearing before the UPHESC in 2008. Later, in 2013, he was appointed as the member of the UPHESC, and then entrusted with the task of being the officiating chairman on account of him being the senior most member.

As per PIL, Yadav was made a member of the UPHESC in 2004 for a period of five years, during the previous Samajwadi Party regime. After some time, the advertisements for the post of principals for UG and PG government colleges were floated. “Yadav applied for the post of principal of PG college, while being a member himself. However, there was a regime change in 2007 and the new government curtailed UPHESC member’s tenure from five years to two years,” petitioner’s counsel said.

He said by the time Yadav appeared before the Commission for the post of principal, he was no longer its member. “The results declared on July 2, 2008, showed that he had failed to qualify. But, when the government changed again, he was appointed member of the UPHESC on December 14, 2013. Since he was the senior-most, he was also entrusted with the task of officiating chairman. Now, he is involved in the process of selecting and appointing principals for the PG and UG colleges,” said Mishra.

The petition further alleged that, through an amendment, a new eligibility criterion for appointment of UPHESC members was introduced in 2004. It said that “an eminent person, who has made valuable contribution in the field of education” would be eligible for appointment as member.

“This clause is being misused for allowing people without any significant background, while other criteria like retired IAS, retired vice-chancellors and principals having more than 10 years of experience of holding the post in PG colleges are being over-looked. On this ground, we have challenged the appointment of two more members of the commission,” the counsel said.

The court has issued notices to commission members Udal Yadav and Dr Anil Singh, too.

