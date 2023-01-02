Man, teenage girl found hanging in UP village, police suspect suicide

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in a village in Banda district on Sunday morning, police said. The two allegedly wanted to get married but their families were against their relationship, police added.

“It is suspected that the youth and the girl had died by suicide,” said police.

“The man’s family has lodged an FIR against four members of the girl’s family accusing them of killing the two and later hanging their bodies to make it look like a suicide,” said the Station House Officer of the concerned police station, adding that no arrests have been made in the case yet. “The deceased youth was a farmer,” he added.

“During investigation, it came to light that the man and the girl had left their respective homes with their belongings late Saturday night. They called a few friends for help but no one came forward,” said police.

According to the police, the girl belonged to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the man was from an upper caste.

“On Sunday morning, police were informed about the bodies. A police team rushed to the spot and brought down the bodies. There were no injury marks on the bodies. After the bodies were identified, their families were informed,” police added.

“We suspect they took the extreme step after failing to get any kind of help,” said the SHO.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said, “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the next course of action would be taken on the basis of its report.”