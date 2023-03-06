Man stabs son to death in UP, police begin search for him

A 50-year-old man stabbed his son to death following a row in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district Sunday evening. The accused, identified as Shahid, is on the run.

According to the police, Shahid and his son Gulfam, 20, had a dispute over an unknown cause when they were at home in the Hafizpur village.

Shahid stabbed the son in the stomach and the shoulder before escaping from the place. Gulfam was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Shahid is a criminal who was released from prison last year in connection with the murder of a woman in a nearby village. His wife has gone to her parent’s place in another village. He had gone to his in-law’s place to bring back his wife and the son but she refused to come with him while he took the son to their house in Hafizpur village,” said Sunil Kumar, in-charge of the Kotwali (rural) police station in Bijnor.

“Three sons of Shahid work in Mumbai while his wife was living with her parents and he was working at a town in Himachal Pradesh. He came back to the village last week. We have formed two teams to arrest him,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagina) Sangram Singh.