Man stabbed to death by uncles in Meerut: Police

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon by his two uncles a day after a spat between the three over the consumption of liquor in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area.

Police said that the deceased, Saajid, lived in with his uncles – Naushad and Shehzas – in a joint family in Ghante Wali lane in Lisadi Gate area. “On Saturday afternoon, Saajid was consuming liquor and his uncles objected. The three got into an argument but the matter was resolved after the intervention of the family’s elders who were present there,” police said.

On Sunday morning, while Saajid was returning after offering namaz, he was stabbed to death by Naushad and Shehzas, they added. Saajid’s father Yunus has lodged an FIR at Lisadi Gate police station and named his two younger brothers in the complaint.

Police have collected live CCTV footage of the incident. “We have raided the house of the accused but they managed to escape. We are hopeful of arresting them soon,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut), Prabhakar Chaudhary, told The Indian Express over the phone.