Man, son killed in blast in Varanasi village, cops suspect bomb was planted under their cots

Police inspect the site, in Varanasi Wednesday. (PTI photo) Police inspect the site, in Varanasi Wednesday. (PTI photo)

A 50-year-old man and his son were killed in an explosion in a Varanasi village Wednesday. Police suspect that bombs placed under their cots exploded while they were asleep.

The incident took place in Milkipur village under Chaubepur police station area in the early hours. The deceased have been identified as Lalji Yadav (50) and Ajay (22).

Surendra Nath Yadav, Circle Officer (CO), Pindra, said, “Senior officials rushed to the spot and found that the heads of both victims had been blown off. It appeared that bombs were planted below their cots.”

Police are also yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

Lalji’s brother, Shyamji Yadav, a farmer, who got a murder case lodged against unidentified persons, said six people of his village had a dispute with Lalji about a year ago over possession of a plot of land. The issue was settled following the intervention of police, but no police complaint was lodged. They had shifted from the village recently, Shyamji said.

“Lalji and Ajay used to run a fodder shop on the ground floor of their house for the last two decades. Ajay was unmarried. Lalji’s wife Prabhavati Devi and youngest son Satya Prakash (20) had left for Mumbai two days ago where the latter is employed. They have been informed about the deaths,” Shyamji said.

Yadav said, “Lalji’s nephew Manjeet (12), who was sleeping on another cot a few metres away, claimed he did not hear anything and came to know about the killings only in the morning. He is being questioned. Villagers said they heard a loud noise around 12.30 am but did not react assuming it was a tyre burst. The murders were discovered early morning by Lalji’s neighbour.”

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected samples from the spot. Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and bomb disposal squad teams were also at the spot.

“We are waiting for the FSL report to know what kind of explosive was used in the blast. No timer or circuit have been found so far from the spot,” said Additional Director General, Varanasi zone, PV Ramasastry.

IG, Varanasi range, Vijay Singh Meena, said, “The explosive used in the bomb appear to be that of low intensity. No splinter was found from the spot. Electric wires were found lying near the cots.”

IG, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun, said, “The police team did not recover any detonator. We are waiting for FSL report to reach a conclusion. “

Arun added that accused might have used a remote control to trigger the explosion.

