Man shot dead by two nephews, his sister among 2 arrested: Police

A 60-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two of his nephews, who were aided by their mother, in Baghpat’s Panchi village on Wednesday, police said.

Two of the six persons named in the FIR, including the victim’s sister, were arrested and a search was on for the other accused, the police said. A family dispute over a piece of land in the village was the apparent reason behind the killing, they added.

As per the FIR registered at Baghpat’s Chandi Nagar police station, the victim, Inza-Mul-Haq was going to his shop along with his younger son Zubair (32) when his two nephews, Furqan (34) and Yaqub (37) intercepted them. An argument that ensued turned violent when the nephews started beating up their uncle after overpowering his son, it says. Their mother, Zaida (53), meanwhile, handed them country-made pistols and instigated them to kill him, the police said.

“We have been facing threats for the past few months. They (culprits) wanted my father to relinquish his claim on the family property but he did not budge. We had also informed the area police in this regard but no action was taken,” alleged Intaza-Mul-Haq, the victim’s eldest son (42), the complainant in the case.

“A dispute over a piece of land from the family’s ancestral property is the reason behind the killing. We are also investigating into thefamily’s claims,” said Additional SP (Baghpat) Manish Mishra.

