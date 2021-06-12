Man shot at after cousin’s run-in with a group, one arrested: Lucknow Police

Lucknow Police officials on Friday said a case had been registered against eight people, three of them named, for shooting at a person following an argument with his cousin at a birthday party on Wednesday night. One accused has been arrested.

Amitabh Shukla, Shivam Bajpai alias Reshu and Shiv Prakash Awasthi were booked Thursday based on a complaint from Avaneesh Singh Chauhan who accused Shukla of shooting at him while the others held him. The police said Bajpai was arrested, and they were trying to identify the others involved in the alleged incident.

In his complaint, Chauhan said, “I was told by my cousin Vivek Singh Chauhan, who is also my neighbour, that he was returning home from his friend Akash Mishra’s birthday party, where he argued with Shivam Bajpai alias Reshu. He asked me to pick him up in my vehicle from Balaganj intersection. When I reached there on my scooter, I found that Shivam and his friends Amitabh and Shiv had gathered there along with some other people.”

The complainant claimed that that the group had gathered there to teach his cousin “a lesson”. He added, “They were saying they will shoot my cousin Vivek… Amitabh was the one who shot at me…”

Circle Officer (Chowk) Indra Prakash Singh said, “We are looking for the other accused.”