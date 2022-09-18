scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Man shoots daughter dead over ‘her relationship with youth from another religion’

According to police, the girl and Ahmed were the only ones present in the house when the incident occurred.

A 56-year-old man was booked on Friday after he allegedly shot his minor daughter dead over her relationship with a man, who belonged to a different religion, in a village in Aligarh district, police said.

The accused, identified as Mughees Ahmed, shot his 16-year-old daughter dead after an argument, they added. According to police, the girl and Ahmed were the only ones present in the house when the incident occurred. Ahmed’s wife lived separately due to her differences with him, police said. Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said, “During preliminary inquiry it came to light that Ahmed was against his daughter’s relationship with a youth who belonged to another religion.”

“During questioning, Ahmed told the police that he had objected to the relationship several times. Around a month back, his daughter had eloped with the youth. She returned home after a few days when her relatives promised her that they will convince Ahmed to agree for their marriage. However, when she returned, Ahmed again started objecting to the relationship,” said a police officer.

“On Friday, the accused shot dead his daughter after an argument,” said the station officer of the local police station. After the crime, Ahmed reached the local police station and informed the police that he had shot his daughter dead and that her body was lying at his house, police said. Police rushed to the spot and discovered the body lying on a bed in a room. “She had a gunshot injury on her right temple. A countrymade pistol that was allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from the spot,” said police.

Following a complaint by a local, police booked Ahmed on charges of murder.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:38:25 am
