Man sets fire to his shop during Varanasi demolition drive, 1 held for ‘instigating’ him

One person was arrested and several others booked after a shopkeeper allegedly tried to create disturbance by setting a portion of his shop on fire during the ongoing demolition drive in Varanasi’s Dalmandi area on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the municipal corporation launched the drive to raze 21 buildings in Dalmandi that have been declared dilapidated and unsafe. The structures, which stand close to other residential and commercial buildings, fall within the ambit of the ongoing Dalmandi expansion project.

Police said the incident took place when the shopkeeper, Azmat, climbed to the first floor of the building and began pouring petrol on the demolition team and scrap material lying under a tin shed attached to the building, due to which the structure soon caught fire. He started shouting at the demolition team and also threatened to set himself on fire, which triggered panic and chaos, police said.