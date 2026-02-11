Man sets fire to his shop during Varanasi demolition drive, 1 held for ‘instigating’ him

Police say shopkeeper Azmat threatened to immolate himself, triggering panic and chaos in Dalmandi

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 11, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Varanasi demolition drive: 1 held, several booked amid protestsSecurity personnel keep vigil during a demolition drive at Dalmandi area in Varanasi on Tuesday. (PTI)
One person was arrested and several others booked after a shopkeeper allegedly tried to create disturbance by setting a portion of his shop on fire during the ongoing demolition drive in Varanasi’s Dalmandi area on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the municipal corporation launched the drive to raze 21 buildings in Dalmandi that have been declared dilapidated and unsafe. The structures, which stand close to other residential and commercial buildings, fall within the ambit of the ongoing Dalmandi expansion project.

Police said the incident took place when the shopkeeper, Azmat, climbed to the first floor of the building and began pouring petrol on the demolition team and scrap material lying under a tin shed attached to the building, due to which the structure soon caught fire. He started shouting at the demolition team and also threatened to set himself on fire, which triggered panic and chaos, police said.

Police personnel deployed along with the municipal corporation team acted swiftly and managed to bring the flames under control, preventing it from spreading further, an official said.

Police said that during the investigation, they found that a local resident, Farooq Khan (60), had instigated Azmat to execute the act in a planned manner and repeatedly provoked him as part of a “broader conspiracy”.

Based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Prakash Singh Chauhan, Khan was arrested. “Azmat and several other unidentified persons, who are currently absconding, were booked on charges of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties and other related offences,” said Varanasi Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Anjaan Tripathi.

Efforts are underway to trace the others, he added.

According to officials, before the date of demolition was fixed, repeated announcements were made in the area, and notices were pasted on the buildings, directing the occupants to vacate the premises in advance.

Live Blog
