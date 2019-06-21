UP: Man robbed off Rs 1 lakh, hunt on for robbers

Four unidentified bike-borne men allegedly snatched away Rs 1 lakh from a person on Hastinapur road near Samaspur village on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Ravi (30), a resident of Bhumakhedi village, works as an agent of a finance company. “Ravi lodged a complaint with the Mawana police station against unknown persons. According to the victim, he was on his way to office after collecting dues from local residents in nearby villages when he was robbed. He also claimed that the robbers allegedly beat him up and also hit him with a blunt object on his head when he tried to resist their attempt,” police said.

“Ravi has been taken to a hospital. We have launched a manhunt to track the robbers but so far no arrest has been made. We are also probing if the injured employee was involved in the robbery and got himself injured to prove his innocence,” said Dharmendra Kumar, in charge of Hastinapur police station.