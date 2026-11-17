On November 5, a 23-year-old man, out on bail in a murder case, allegedly broke into a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj to steal cash. But the couple woke up so he killed them, said police. Police said the accused also allegedly raped the woman after killing her, while the couple’s young daughter was left injured.

A week later, police arrested the accused, Yogesh alias Panga, following an encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries in both legs. He has been booked on murder charges.

“During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime. A DNA test will be conducted in accordance with the disclosures made by him,” said Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Vinod Kumar.