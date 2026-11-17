On November 5, a 23-year-old man, out on bail in a murder case, allegedly broke into a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj to steal cash. But the couple woke up so he killed them, said police. Police said the accused also allegedly raped the woman after killing her, while the couple’s young daughter was left injured.
A week later, police arrested the accused, Yogesh alias Panga, following an encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries in both legs. He has been booked on murder charges.
“During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime. A DNA test will be conducted in accordance with the disclosures made by him,” said Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Vinod Kumar.
Station officer of the concerned police station, D P Singh, said Yogesh was arrested in 2022 in a murder case and had got out on bail on October 2 this year.
The crime
Police said during questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he frequently visited the area where the couple lived. One day, he noticed the 32-year-old husband, who worked as a railway ticket seller, taking home cash and had often seen his 27-year-old wife accompanying him.
Police said the accused claimed he entered the couple’s house after scaling the boundary wall. On finding the husband awake, the accused allegedly struck him with a wooden stick, causing him to fall and die.
“The wife tried to raise an alarm and call for help, but the accused allegedly snatched her phone and switched it off. He then assaulted her and strangled her with her dupatta,” said a police officer.
He further said that Yogesh allegedly raped the woman after killing her. The couple’s daughter was also assaulted and sustained injuries, including near her eye. Her condition is stable.
Police said the accused allegedly fled with a purse containing around Rs 5,000 and the husband’s ATM card.
How police tracked him
During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and spotted a man allegedly attempting to enter the house around the time of the crime. After establishing his identity through other evidence, police launched a search to trace him.
Police said on Sunday, they received information that Yogesh was hiding in a forested area of the district. A team cordoned off the area to apprehend him.
Police claimed the accused allegedly opened fire upon spotting the team, prompting retaliatory firing. He was subsequently taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital in Kannauj for treatment.
An illegal country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession. Police said nine criminal cases had previously been registered against him.