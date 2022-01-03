Saharanpur: 24-year-old out on bail in molestation case held for ‘stabbing victim to death’

A roadside vendor in Saharanpur district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old woman the day before after her family refused to withdraw a five-year-old molestation case against him. The police have also arrested one more person and are looking for a third man.

The woman’s family had got the molestation case registered against Anuj Kashyap (24) in 2017. The accused remained in jail for about a month before getting out on bail. “The trial in the case is still pending in court,” said an officer.

The police said that during the investigation of the stabbing it came to light that Kashyap wanted to marry the woman, and was angry after coming to know that she was set to marry someone else. He had been allegedly trying to contact her for the past few days. On Saturday evening, when the woman was returning home from work, Kashyap allegedly sneaked up from behind and stabbed her in the stomach several times. He fled when people started gathering at the spot on hearing the victim’s screams, said the police.

The woman’s family arrived at the spot soon after, and took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The victim’s elder brother filed a police complaint against Kashyap and two unidentified others based on which the police registered an FIR for murder.

The complainant told the police that Kashyap’s family had been pressuring his family to withdraw the molestation case, and offered to get Kashyap and his sister married if she withdrew the case. “The woman’s family turned down the offer,” said a police officer.

The police collected CCTV footage from the area where the stabbing occurred. They found out that Anuj escaped on a motorcycle with two other men standing nearby. “We identified those two youths as Shiva Kashyap and Vishal Kashyap during the scrutiny of the footage. We have arrested Anuj and Vishal in the case. They were produced before a local court that sent them to judicial custody. Raids are being done to trace Shiva,” said the station officer of the area concerned.