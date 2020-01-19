Man kills wife & two kids, hangs self: Lucknow Police

Pintu Kumar, his wife Arti Pintu Kumar, his wife Arti

A 32-YEAR-OLD MAN allegedly smothered his wife and two children to death before ending his life by hanging himself at his rented house in Gudamba police station area of Lucknow Saturday. Police said the exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained but they were probing if a financial crisis or marital dispute was a motive.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and other senior officers visited the spot.

The deceased were identified as private taxi driver Pintu Kumar, wife Arti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).

The police control room was informed around 9:15 am Saturday that bodies were seen in a house at Shivani Vihar colony. A police team broke open the door to find the bodies of Arti and two children lying on the bed while Pintu’s body was hanging from a hook in the ceiling.

Commissioner Pandey said prima facie, it appears Pintu Kumar smothered his wife and children. Later, he brought down the ceiling fan and used the hook to hang himself after covering his face with a black cloth.

Pintu Kumar, who hailed from Varanasi, had shifted to Lucknow along with his parents — father Hari Shankar and mother Baby— in 2007. They were staying at a rented accommodation in Shivani Vihar locality.

Around three years ago, Pintu, along with his wife and children, shifted to another rented house, around 150 metres from his parents’ residence. Pintu lived on the first floor of the rented house owned by businessman Chhotey Lal, who lives opposite to this building. Pintu was initially working with Chhotey Lal before he started driving a battery-rickshaw, which he had purchased recently.

Arti used to work as a maid at Chhotey Lal’s house, informed police.

SHO, Gudamba police station, Jitendra Pratap Singh, said, “On Saturday morning, Chhotey Lal made several calls to Pintu regarding some work but got no response. Lal then went to Pintu’s house and knocked the door several times but to no avail. He later peeped through a window to see the woman and the children lying on the bed and Pintu’s body hanging from the ceiling.”

Lal informed other tenants of the house and police were called.

“Hari Shankar and Baby had visited Pintu Friday evening. They had dinner together after which Hari Shankar and Baby returned to their residence. Both told the police that they have no idea about the reason behind Pintu taking such a step,” said Singh.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App