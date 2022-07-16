Man kills wife, brother suspecting ‘illicit’ relationship

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his brother and wife in Barabanki’s Subeha area after he suspected that the two were having an “illicit relationship”, said police. Police arrested Vijay Kumar Shukla on Friday morning after they received reports that a man had climbed on his house rooftop waving a pistol.

Vijay, who works with a private firm, also attacked his father on Friday morning before shooting himself with a countrymade pistol, said police. The condition of both Vijay and his father condition is said to be stable.

“Around 11.30 am on Friday, we received information that a person has climbed on his house roof holding a pistol. Police reached the spot. It was found that the man had injured his brother and father with a sharp-edged weapon. The brother was dead when the police reached… From the rooftop, the man said that he had killed his wife two days ago and kept the body in his house. After we recovered his wife’s body, he shot himself,” SP (Barabanki) Anurag Vats said.

“We are collecting evidence. We have found that this man suspected that his wife was having illicit relations with his brother. He said that he tried to talk to them, but they didn’t listen… A detailed probe is underway,” the SP added.

According to police, Vijay’s wife Anjali (27) was killed two days ago. “There were no visible injury marks on the wife’s body. The post-mortem is being done. Once the report comes, we will know how he killed her,” said Barabanki Additional SP (South) Manoj Kumar Pandey.