Man kills twin daughters, arrested

Kanpur murder case has shocked the city after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his twin daughters at their residence, with police launching an investigation.

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his flat in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in early Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra (48), a medical representative, was arrested from the spot, they said.

The crime took place at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar in the Naubasta police station area, where Mishra lived with his wife Reshma, who hails from Siliguri in West Bengal, his twin daughters, and their six-year-old son.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI, “A police response vehicle (PRV) received a call around 4.30 am about the murder of twin sisters. On reaching the flat, the PRV personnel found both girls lying dead in a pool of blood, while the accused was present inside.” The police said Mishra, who originally hails from Bihar, himself alerted them about the incident. He has been detained and is being questioned.