Man kills self, kin claim extortion; two arrested

The FIR was lodged under the IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at the Kotwali police station on Sunday. (Representational)

A week after lodging an FIR against a former block pramukh and others for allegedly extorting Rs 60 lakh, a 52-year-old lawyer shot himself dead with his licensed rifle at his residence at Samad Nagar area in Mahoba district late on Saturday night, said the police.

Former block pramukh of Kabrai Chatrapal Yadav and his nephew Vikram were arrested on the abetment to suicide charge while three others were on the run, said Mahoba SP Arun Kumar Srivastava.

In a suicide note purportedly written by lawyer Mukesh Kumar Pathak, he accused Chatrapal and his associates of threatening him with dire consequences if he demanded his money back. Chatrapal had extorted Rs 60 lakh from Mukesh’s younger son Shivam, claimed the lawyer’s family.

On Saturday, a meeting between the two groups was called at a hotel in Mahoba where Chatrapal allegedly threatened to kill and implicate Mukesh’s family in a police case if they persisted with their demand for money.

Mukesh’s elder son Rahul claimed that after the meeting, his father returned home and killed himself. According to the police, Yadav has 15 cases lodged against him.

The FIR was lodged under the IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at the Kotwali police station on Sunday

SP Srivastava said they were collecting footage of CCTV cameras installed at the hotel where the meeting was held. Kotwali Station House Officer Anoop Dubey said the extortion claim was part of the investigation.

Mahoba Bar president Bharat Vishal Shukla demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed for investigation and a Rs 50-lakh compensation for the family.