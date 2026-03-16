Man kills daughter over relationship with neighbour in UP’s Gorakhpur, arrested

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The Gorakhpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly killing his daughter after she refused to end her relationship with a neighbour.
The police said the family had initially tried to portray the murder as an accident, claiming that the victim, Neha Bharti, 20, had accidentally fallen on a sickle and sustained fatal injuries. However, during the investigation, it emerged that her father, Kamlesh Bharti, 50, had attacked her in a fit of rage, leading to her death.
“The father has confessed to the crime,” said Ratneshwar Singh, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, adding that the accused, Kamlesh Bharti, works as a labourer abroad and had returned to his village about two months ago.
According to the police, on Friday, they received information about the death of a young woman under suspicious circumstances in Sinhoriya village. Following the incident, the victim’s mother submitted a written complaint at the local police station, claiming that her daughter had accidentally slipped and fallen on a sickle at home. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Acting on the complaint, the police carried out the inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination. However, investigators grew suspicious after examining the nature of the injuries on the victim’s body, which did not appear consistent with the family’s account of an accidental fall. This prompted the police to probe the case further and question the family members and neighbours in detail.
During the probe, it emerged that the woman had been in contact with a local youth and used to speak to him on the phone frequently, which often led to arguments between her and her father.
The police said that on the day of the incident, too, a dispute broke out at the victim’s house over the same issue. During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted his daughter in a fit of rage, leading to her death.
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