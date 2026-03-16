Man kills daughter over relationship with neighbour in UP’s Gorakhpur, arrested

The Gorakhpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly killing his daughter after she refused to end her relationship with a neighbour.

The police said the family had initially tried to portray the murder as an accident, claiming that the victim, Neha Bharti, 20, had accidentally fallen on a sickle and sustained fatal injuries. However, during the investigation, it emerged that her father, Kamlesh Bharti, 50, had attacked her in a fit of rage, leading to her death.

“The father has confessed to the crime,” said Ratneshwar Singh, Circle Officer, Gorakhpur, adding that the accused, Kamlesh Bharti, works as a labourer abroad and had returned to his village about two months ago.