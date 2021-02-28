Man ‘kidnaps’ Agra teenager for third time, his wife & sisters-in-law held

everal boats belonging to the Nishads were allegedly damaged by policemen after the clash.

Tension prevailed in Agra on Saturday after a 32-year-old man allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from a different community from a hospital on February 23. Accused Mehtab Rana is absconding, and police are trying to trace the girl. Police said this was the third time in the last two years that Rana had kidnapped her.

Rana’s wife Bhuri and two sisters-in-law were booked under the IPC section 308 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) and arrested from their Meerut house on Friday, said Station House Officer of New Agra police station Bhoopendra Singh Baliyan.

Relying on preliminary inquiry, police said Rana first took the girl to his Meerut residence before shifting her to an unknown place.

A father of six children, Rana had come to Agra in 2018 to work for a hotel where the girl’s father was employed, said police. Rana was staying in Agra’s Tajganj area on rent and used to regularly visit her house for work.

According to police, the girl and her aunt had gone to a hospital for a medical checkup on February 23 when she went missing. “The CCTV footage shows the accused entering the hospital on February 23. A few minutes later, he was seen exiting the hospital with a person wearing burqa. It is suspected that the victim was wearing the burqa,” said a police officer.

The girl’s father had got an FIR lodged against Rana under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) at the New Agra police station, said Baliyan.

“This is the third time when the accused kidnapped the girl. In 2018, he abducted her and police recovered her in Meerut. Before his arrest, he again kidnapped her. She was recovered from Ghaziabad,” said Baliyan.

According to police, in June, 2018, the girl was abducted when she had gone to a market to buy goods. A case was filed at the Tajganj police station on the kidnapping charge. Police added that the accused gave in due to their pressure, left her near Bhawanpur police station in Meerut and escaped. Around two months later, Rana again abducted her from near her house in Agra. Agra police arrested him after a few months. In 2019, Rana was granted bail, said police. After the second instance of kidnapping, the girl’s family shifted her to her aunt’s house in New Agra city, said police.