scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Man who helped Vikas Dubey, aides escape arrested

🔴 The accused, Abhishek alias Chhotu, is a native of Kanpur Dehat district and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: December 20, 2021 4:58:20 am
Vikas Dubey, Vikas Dubey news, Kanpur, Kanpur news, Uttar Pradesh, UP news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“After the attack on the police team in Bikru, Abhishek took Dubey, his nephew Amar and one of his associates Prabhat Mishra to one Radhey Kashyap's house in a car, at the request of one of Mishra's friends, Vishnu Kashyap. We have seized Abhishek’s car,” said station house officer of Panki police station Anjan Kumar Singh. (Representational)

A 28-year-old businessman who had allegedly helped gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides escape after they attacked a police team in Bikru last year was arrested in Kanpur on Saturday.

The 2020 Bikru massacre had claimed the lives of eight policemen including a DSP-rank official and left several injured when Dubey and his aides ambushed a police team and opened fire when they had gone to arrest him.

More from Lucknow
Also Read |UP brings the hammer down on Meerut illegal spare parts hub

The accused, Abhishek alias Chhotu, is a native of Kanpur Dehat district and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. “After the attack on the police team in Bikru, Abhishek took Dubey, his nephew Amar and one of his associates Prabhat Mishra to one Radhey Kashyap’s house in a car, at the request of one of Mishra’s friends, Vishnu Kashyap. We have seized Abhishek’s car,” said station house officer of Panki police station Anjan Kumar Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement