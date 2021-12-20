Man who helped Vikas Dubey, aides escape arrested

A 28-year-old businessman who had allegedly helped gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides escape after they attacked a police team in Bikru last year was arrested in Kanpur on Saturday.

The 2020 Bikru massacre had claimed the lives of eight policemen including a DSP-rank official and left several injured when Dubey and his aides ambushed a police team and opened fire when they had gone to arrest him.

The accused, Abhishek alias Chhotu, is a native of Kanpur Dehat district and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. “After the attack on the police team in Bikru, Abhishek took Dubey, his nephew Amar and one of his associates Prabhat Mishra to one Radhey Kashyap’s house in a car, at the request of one of Mishra’s friends, Vishnu Kashyap. We have seized Abhishek’s car,” said station house officer of Panki police station Anjan Kumar Singh.