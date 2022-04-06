Man held with AK-47 in Shamli

A man, who had two criminal cases pending against him, was arrested with an AK-47 in his possession in Shamli district on Monday, police said. Police said that they also recovered around 1,300 rounds and four magazines from the accused who was identified as Anil alias Pintu.

“We recovered an AK-47 rifle along with several rounds of ammunition. We are trying to find out more information about the weapons and others involved. We will seek the remand of the accused for further questioning,” said SP, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav Mishra.

According to reports, an FIR under Arms Act and a case of murder are pending against the accused in Muzaffarnagar district. Anil told the police that he hails from Muzaffarnagar. “He said that one of his neighbours, Anil Banji, had retired from the Air Force. Anil said that the two eventually developed a rivalry with a local criminal and were wrongly named in a murder case. The accused then contacted another gangster, Sanjeev Jeeva, to procure weapons,” said a police official. Anil told the police that he purchased the AK-47 rifle and the bullets for Rs 11 lakh.

“He also told the police that Banji had undertaken a contract from a friend to murder a Meerut university dean with a an automatic weapon. However, he ended up attacking a professor of the university with a different weapon. Banji was later arrested in Meerut,” said the police. Anil was trying to hide the weapon by smuggling it outside the state but was intercepted by the police, they added. A case has been filed against the two accused at Thana Bhawan Police Station.