UP: Man held over post on Pulwama attack

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Saharanpur on Friday for allegedly posting anti-India slogans on Facebook. The accused, identified as Eesam Mainwal (26), was later sent to jail by a court.

According to the police, Mainwal has been booked under IPC sections 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). A student had lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. “Mainwal, a local resident, works as a daily wage labourer in a factory,” said Bablu Singh, Station Officer, Rampur Maniharan police station.