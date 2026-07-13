Man claims US Navy past, caught near Nepal border with Chinese passport

The man, claiming to be a US citizen, at Sonauli police station in Maharajganj district of UP, Sunday. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old man claiming to be a US citizen was arrested by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police in Maharajganj district while he was trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents.

Police said they recovered a Chinese passport from his possession, besides Nepalese currency, religious books, an AI-powered translation device, and a cellphone, among other items.

Police said the man was intercepted on July 11 (Saturday) while attempting to cross into Nepal through an unofficial footpath rather than the designated immigration checkpoint.

“He was not carrying documents that could confirm his identity. He identified himself as Jordan Brown, a resident of California in the United States. We have informed the US embassy about him,” Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.