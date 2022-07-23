Man held in UP for raping teen, bid to convert her to Islam: Police

Updated: July 23, 2022 3:42:05 am
THE KANPUR police have arrested a 22-year-old Muslim man for allegedly raping and forcing a minor girl to “convert to Islam for marriage”. The man had allegedly taken the 17-year-old girl to a court on Thursday and was accosted by some members of the Bajrang Dal, police said on Friday
The police were also informed and the two were taken to the local police station, where Bajrang Dal members staged a protest demanding action against the arrested accused.
An FIR was registered against the arrested accused on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. Police also invoked Protection of Offence Sexual Children Act and anti conversion law against the accused.
Police said that during preliminary investigation, the girl told them that the accused allegedly raped her and also took Rs 50,000 from her on the pretext of marrying her.
“The accused was on Friday produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.
The police also sent the girl for medical examination of the girl and said her statement would be recorded before a court on Saturday.
“The girl told police that accused raped her on several occasions after promising marriage. He also put pressure on her to change her name and adopt Islam,” said a police officer.
He added that the girl’s mother told the police that her daughter is a minor.
