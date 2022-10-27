Man held for wife’s death, shot video of her trying to hang herself: Police

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kanpur on Wednesday for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry after she was found dead at her residence.

A purported video of the woman trying to hang herself from the fan’s ceiling went viral on social media on Wednesday. Police said the video was shot by her husband two hours before she allegedly died by suicide.

According to police, Sanjeev Gupta, who works in a private firm, and Shobhita Gupta got married five years ago. The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter, used to fight regularly. “On Tuesday morning, Sanjeev and his wife had an argument over a family issue. Irked by it, Shobhita went inside her room and attempted to hang herself from a ceiling fan. Sanjeev, who was then present in the room, started shooting the incident from his cellphone. As per Sanjeev, he had threatened to send this video to her parents and tell them about the nuisance she has been making, The matter was resolved and they had lunch together. Other family members of the house had gone to Fatehpur. Around two hours later, Sanjeev and Shobhita again argued over some issue on the terrace. Shobhita came down, while Sanjeev remained on the terrace with his daughter. After some time when Sanjeev came down, he saw Shobhita hanging from a ceiling fan in a room. He informed his neighbour and rushed her to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said Station Officer (Hanumant Vihar Police Station) Abhilash Mishra.

In his complaint, the woman’s father said that Sanjeev made a video of his daughter and later he got information about her death. He also alleged that Sanjeev and his family members used to harass his daughter for dowry.

“We have arrested Sanjeev Gupta in the case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Pramod Kumar.