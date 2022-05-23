Man held for ‘raping’ woman on pretext of ‘arranging job’

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Moradabad for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of arranging a job for her. The man, identified as Mohammad Aslam, hails from Sambhal and works as a labourer in Delhi.

“On the basis of the allegation made by the woman, we have arrested the man on charges of rape and criminal intimidation… While the woman’s medical examination report is still awaited, we will get her statement recorded before a magistrate on Monday. The woman is a widow and mother of four children,” the local SHO said.

According to police, the woman came in contact with the accused a year ago, and since then he had been visiting her house on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, members of a Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the police station, demanding action against the accused. The matter was resolved after senior police officers assured action in the matter. The situation in the area is normal, said the SHO.