Man held for killing five family members in UP’s Hamirpur

Raees (30), wife Roshni Khatoon (28), their daughter Alia (2), his grandmother Shakina (85) and niece Roshni (15) were bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone, S N Sabat, said the alleged assailant, Nafees (32) killed all five in an inebriated state following an argument with his younger brother Raees.(Representational)

A day after five members of a family, including a man, his wife, daughter, niece and the grandmother, were found murdered in Hamirpur’s Rani Laxmi Bai locality, police on Friday arrested the brother of the man for allegedly killing the family.

Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone, S N Sabat, said the alleged assailant, Nafees (32) killed all five in an inebriated state following an argument with his younger brother Raees. The accused has confessed to the crime, the ADG said. ENS

