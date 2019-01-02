Man held for attacking cops in Meerut

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking two policemen in Meerut. The accused, identified as Aatif, attacked a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable with a knife while they were on night patrolling near Zaidi society late Sunday night, police said.

According to police, they were informed that Aatif, a resident of Zaidi society, was roaming in the area at 1 am in an inebriated condition carrying a knife with him. Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar and constable Upendra Sirohi, who were on a night patrolling reached the spot and snatched the knife from him. His father, Nazamuddin, reached the spot and pleaded the policemen to let his son.

“The moment Aatif was let free, he attacked the sub-inspector and the constable with another knife,” said Ram Arz, Deputy SP, Civil Lines.

“Both the of them were admitted to Medical college hospital while Aatif has been arrested and charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 325(punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging of his duty),” said Brijesh Kumar, in charge of Nauchandi police station.