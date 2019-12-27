UP: Man hacks to death sister’s husband 9 years after they eloped

The family members of the accused had already left the place, soon after coming to know about the incident, the police said. (Representational) The family members of the accused had already left the place, soon after coming to know about the incident, the police said. (Representational)

Tension prevailed in Allahabas village of Maharajganj district in Paniyara police station area after a youth killed his brother-in-law, who belonged to another community and had married the assailant’s sister about nine years ago. While the accused later walked to the police station with the axe used in the murder and confessed to the crime, local residents attacked his house and even tried to set it on fire before the police arrived.

The 24-year-old assailant, Azharuddin, told the police that his family has been facing humiliation since his sister chose to marry Brijesh Kumar (28), a Dalit, and was staying in the same village, following which he decided to kill her husband.

Azharuddin killed Brijesh when the later was working in his field at Allahabas village on Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told The Indian Express, “On Wednesday afternoon, Azharuddin went to the field where Brijesh was working and killed him with an axe. He then walked to the local police station with the murder weapon and blood on his clothes and surrendered himself. He told police officers that he killed his sister’s husband as he had made up his mind to do so since his sister eloped with Brijesh nine years ago. The accused said he was then too young to react when his sister had eloped,” said Sajwan.

The SP added that the couple lived around 100 metres from Azharuddin’s house and after the marriage his sister had changed her name to Vijay Laxmi from Safibun.

“The sister had eloped with the man nine years ago, and had returned with her husband five years ago and started living in the same village. The accused told police that he had decided to kill the husband for a few years, but finally did it on Wednesday,” said the SP.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The accused has been sent to jail after he was produced in the court on Thursday,” added the SP.

Local residents tried to set the house of the accused on fire on Wednesday evening, but were stopped by the police force.

“A crowd had gathered and people wanted to burn Azharuddin’s house, whose family members had left the house after the incident. We sent a police team and they convinced the crowd to not burn down the house,” said the SP.

