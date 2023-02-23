scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Man gets life term for murder of AMU student

The court convicted Mohammad Ashraf last week and had fixed Wednesday for pronouncing the quantum of sentence. (Representational/File)
A court in Aligarh Wednesday awarded life sentence to a 42-year-old labourer in the case of murder of an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student which took place in 2017.

Mazhar Naeem (18), an undergraduate student from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, had died after being was attacked by some people who tried to rob him, police said. He was returning to his hostel after offering namaz at a mosque, they added.

The court convicted Mohammad Ashraf last week and had fixed Wednesday for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

Two other accused in the case, Tariq and Sadiq Ali, were acquitted for want of evidence.

All accused were out on bail. Following Mazhar’s death, a large-scale violence took place at the university.

“The court examined 14 prosecution witnesses during the trial. The victim’s post-mortem was conducted in Meerut due to the violence, said Agarwal,” said government counsel Sudanshu Agarwal.

The deceased’s mobile was recovered from Ashraf, he added.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 06:25 IST
