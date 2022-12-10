scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Man gets death for raping, killing minor in Mathura

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 13, when the victim went missing from outside her residence.

"The accused confessed to the crime to the police and during the trial, too. In all, 10 prosecution witnesses were examined by court," said special district government counsel, Mathura, Alka Upmanyu.
A COURT in Mathura on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old tailor to death in connection with the murder and rape of a 10-year-old girl in October. The victim’s body was found in bushes some distance from her residence, police sources said.

On Friday, the accused was brought to the court from jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest in October, amid tight security.

“The accused confessed to the crime to the police and during the trial, too. In all, 10 prosecution witnesses were examined by court,” said special district government counsel, Mathura, Alka Upmanyu.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to October 13, when the victim went missing from outside her residence.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 04:04:24 am
