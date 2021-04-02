Man gets 3-year jail for giving false evidence in Jhansi, later gets bail

Ranjeet was a complainant in the murder case of his younger brother, Virendra Singh, who was strangled in November, 1997

A 50-year-old complainant in a murder case, who was sentenced to three-year imprisonment for giving false evidence by a local court in Jhansi on Thursday, was granted bail on Friday. Convict Ranjeet Singh had retracted his statement that he had earlier given to police.

Ranjeet was a complainant in the murder case of his younger brother, Virendra Singh, who was strangled in November, 1997. After Ranjeet did not back the prosecution story, the two murder accused Punjab Singh and Pehlwan Singh, alias Lallu, were acquitted.

“The court had then ordered to file a complaint against Ranjeet. Additional district and sessions judge Radhey Mohan Srivastava on Thursday sentenced Ranjeet Singh to three years’ imprisonment under IPC section 193 (false evidence). Ranjeet, who was out on bail, was taken into custody and sent to jail following the judgment,” said government counsel, Jhansi, Santosh Kumar Dohrey.



According to Dohrey, Virendra was a resident of Punawali Kala village in Jhansi. Ranjeet had lodged a case against Punjab and Pehlwan in connection with Virendra’s murder. A case was filed at the Raksa police station in Jhansi.

Jhansi police investigated the case and file a chargesheet against Punjab and Pehlwan.

“While recording statement, Ranjeet backed the police theory and claimed to have witnessed the murder. Later in the day, during cross-examination Ranjeet retracted his earlier statement and denied to have witnessed the incident. He also denied that he was on the spot and also did not support the prosecution theory. When asked that why he was changing statement, Ranjeet refused to explain,” said Dohrey.

On prosecution’s request, the court declared Ranjeet hostile.

In 2001, the court had acquitted Punjab and Pehlawan over benefit of doubt.



“The court then directed to lodge a complaint case against Ranjeet. After lodging the complaint case, then Chief Judicial Magistrate issued notice to Ranjeet. He had then moved the high court against the summon,” said Dohrey. He added that the high court rejected Ranjeet’s petition in 2019.