Man found hanging in police station, kin allege beaten up

Five policemen, including a senior sub-inspector, were suspended after a 36-year-old farmer was found hanging in the washroom of Pali police station in Lalitpur district on Saturday. An inquiry into the death has also been ordered. No suicide note has been found.

Farmer Tejram from Patuva village was brought to the police station for creating nuisance in the area.

Tejram’s family alleged that he was severly beaten up at the police station. Villagers on Sunday protested outside the police station and refused to creamte the body until action was taken against police. They also demanded compensation and a government job for the next kin of the deceased. Later in the afternoon, the family conducted the final rites after police assurance.

“The post-mortem report is still awaited,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Lalitpur, Girijesh Kumar.

Pali Circle Officer Kamlesh Narain said police were informed on Friday evening that a drunk man was creating nuisance in the area and had also beaten up a few neighbours. “He was brought to the police station. The following day, a constable took Tejram to a washroom. When Tejram did not open the door for long… the constable broke open the door and found Tejram hanging from a hook. The body was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Narain. Senior administrative and police officials were present at the police station for a ‘Thana divas’ programme, sources said.

Tejram is survived by his wife and a 12-year-old son.