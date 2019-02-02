Man found dead; wife, three others arrested, say police

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife’s lover and his two other accomplices in Moiddinpur under Partapur police station late Thursday night, police said. Four, including his wife, have been arrested in this connection, police added.

Bruised body of the deceased, identified as Deepak Jatav, was spotted by the locals in a cane field in the village on Friday morning. While probing his death, the police found that his family members had lodged a missing report on Thursday night at Partapur police station. Deepak’s wife, Sumitra (22), her lover, Lalit (30), and two other accomplices – Chunnu (28) and Babloo (34) – have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

“We have come to know from the locals that the deceased used to have frequent argument with his wife over her relationship with Lalit. Preliminary investigation suggests that on Thursday night, Lalit and the other two allegedly took Deepak to have a drink with them in a nearby cane field and at around 11 pm they allegedly strangulated him to death. The accused have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Ran Vijay Singh, SP (City).