Man ‘forced to sell blood’ to repay mobile EMI, held hostage as ‘domestic help’ in UP

During investigation, the DCP said, the police team identified the accused as employees of a private finance company

The Lucknow Police on Thursday arrested two employees of a private finance company who allegedly forced a youth to donate his blood and work as a domestic help to recover the pending EMI amount against a loan the victim had taken to purchase a mobile phone. The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on another absconding employee allegedly involved in the harassment.

Lucknow DCP, South, Mohammad Mushtaque told media that the two accused, identified as Aniket Singh and Sushant Sharma, have been arrested for harassing the victim, Newal, after his mother complained about her son being forcibly taken away by a few persons from the house on September 8. A case was lodged on September 14 on the mother’s complaint, and an investigation initiated.