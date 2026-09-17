Man ‘forced to sell blood’ to repay mobile EMI, held hostage as ‘domestic help’ in UP
Lucknow Police arrested two employees of a finance company for allegedly forcing a youth to donate blood and holding him hostage as a domestic help for 4 days to repay the monthly EMI for a mobile phone.
The Lucknow Police on Thursday arrested two employees of a private finance company who allegedly forced a youth to donate his blood and work as a domestic help to recover the pending EMI amount against a loan the victim had taken to purchase a mobile phone. The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on another absconding employee allegedly involved in the harassment.
Lucknow DCP, South, Mohammad Mushtaque told media that the two accused, identified as Aniket Singh and Sushant Sharma, have been arrested for harassing the victim, Newal, after his mother complained about her son being forcibly taken away by a few persons from the house on September 8. A case was lodged on September 14 on the mother’s complaint, and an investigation initiated.
During investigation, the DCP said, the police team identified the accused as employees of a private finance company by using call details and other scientific evidence. While Aniket and Sushant were arrested, one Shubham Singh is still absconding, he said.
Newal, a resident of Rajaramkhera village in Nigohan police station area on the outskirts of Lucknow, had purchased a mobile phone from a local shop at a cost of Rs 21,500 in July end. The amount was financed by the private company located in Gomti Nagar area at a monthly EMI of Rs 2,799 for one year, the police investigation found.
Newal has no job or any other source of income but the shop and finance company employees still financed the loan amount. Newal could not even pay his first monthly EMI.
The recovery agents, Aniket and Shubham, visited Newal’s house on September 8 and took him away. They allegedly took him to a blood bank where they forced him to donate one unit of blood, and collected the money thus obtained. Newal was later taken to Shubham’s house where he was allegedly detained for over four days and forced to work as a domestic help.
Shubham and Aniket also allegedly recovered one month’s EMI from Newal’s brother Rajkumar before releasing him from the alleged detention, the police added.
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The DCP told the media that they will be initiating action against the blood bank and the finance company as well, if any evidence is found against them.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More