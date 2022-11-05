Man dies in police custody, magisterial probe ordered

A 35-YEAR-OLD general store owner died in police custody in the Daraganj area of Prayagraj city hours after he was arrested following a dispute with his neighbours over vehicle parking.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident after the family of the deceased, Lavkesh Sharma (35), alleged that policemen assaulted him in the lock-up, causing his death.

Lavkesh was taken to the Daraganj police station on Wednesday evening after a complaint was received against him from a woman living in the same neighbourhood. The woman lodged a complaint after an argument with Lavkesh over parking of vehicle.

Prayagraj Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said that a request by Prayagraj SSP Shailesh Pandey has been sent to the District Magistrate for a magisterial inquiry into the case. “The orders by the district magistrate for a probe will be passed soon. After the inquiry, all facts of the case will be out,” he added.

Prayagraj Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “When he [Lavkesh] was taken to the hospital, his family members were with him. He suffered an epileptic fit. The family said that he had a history of epilepsy. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The examination is being videographed.”

Police said the death took place after Lavkesh “fell suddenly ill” when he was taken to hospital for medical examination. “We received information about a quarrel. Station house officer (SHO) Viren Kumar Mishra reached the spot with his team and took Lavkesh in custody. At the hospital, he was first tested for Covid-19 but was found negative. But then he was taken sick and died. The body was sent for post-mortem,” said SP Meena.

Lavkesh was booked under sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences), 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the SP added.

Lavkesh’s brother Ghanshyam Sharma alleged that he saw “injury marks on his brother’s body”. The issue started over parking in the neighbourhood between Lavkesh and a neighbour, whose wife registered a police complaint against his brother, he added.

“Lavkesh had parked his vehicle near the house of a neighbour, who damaged it in anger. The neighbour’s wife slapped my brother several times and then went to the police station to lodge a complaint. The same evening, policemen put him in the lock-up,” he said.

Ghanshyam added, “I went to the police station where on-duty police personnel told me that it was not a big issue. I left for Jaipur for a wedding as the police assured me that they will release Lavkesh soon.”

“On Thursday, I got a call in Jaipur that my brother was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. He had no medical condition. When my mother met Lavkesh in the lock-up, he told her that the police had beaten him up. We saw injuries on the face and other parts of the body,” said Ghanshyam. We will accept the body only after an FIR is lodged against those responsible”

SP Meena dismissed the allegations against the cops.